Amid calls to defund police, some see chance to reimagine public safety aims

As national protests continue, a common refrain is the demand to “defund” police agencies. But there are broad differences in what the term means that could undermine the reform that protesters seek.
Michael McMillan, president of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, says it’s a matter of spending resources in a way to combat the core reasons that we have criminal activity.
“The term ‘defund the police’ has a lot of people very scared and they envision a lawless society with no one there to answer 911,” McMillan said. It doesn’t mean abolishing law enforcement but adopting a more “holistic” approach to budget planning at all levels of government, he said.
“A budget is really just a manifestation of the priorities of the people in the community,” he said. “How do we spend our limited tax dollars, what do we get for it, and how can we come together and do some things better at this unique moment in time?”
Those questions are at the heart of a national debate after the May 25 death of George Floyd spawned a protest movement that aims to reform America’s police operations and criminal justice system. Proponents say the idea is to reduce policing’s footprint nationwide by taking some of the roughly $100 billion that’s spent on U.S. law enforcement and putting it toward housing, education and other needs. Opponents counter that such a move would hit hardest the communities that most often need the police.
Floyd, who was black, died while in police custody in Minneapolis. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has endorsed shifting police funding to community groups and placing use-of-force cases in the hands of the state’s attorney general. Measures floated in other U.S. cities and in Congress include making police disciplinary records public and creating a national database that tracks police misconduct cases.
McMillan believes some of the burden of policing could be eased by “spending as much as possible” on mental health needs, education, job training and recreation for youth.
A skeptical mayor
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said Friday that she opposes defunding a police department already down 140 officers and struggling to keep them from being lured away by higher-paying jobs elsewhere. She said people’s personal crises “and eventually society’s failures end in a 911 call.” Although she agrees more should be spent on mental health services and other needs, she said the money shouldn’t come out of the police budget.
“I don’t think defunding a police department is a way to have a safer St. Louis,” Krewson said. “Ultimately, that is our job, government’s job, to try to provide as safe an environment as possible.”
National reform proposals come as police budgets in St. Louis and St. Louis County continue rising, as they have for years. The city’s proposed 2021 budget calls for spending $208 million on police and pensions, a nearly 24% increase over last year, and about 40% higher than what the city spent a decade ago. The St. Louis County Police Department’s $143 million budget has grown by 45% over the past six years, largely because of a public safety tax passed by county voters in 2017.
Donnell “Malik” Sims, an activist with the St. Louis-based Organization for Black Struggle, said he believes police agencies are more than adequately funded and that some money could be better spent on health care, food programs and other purposes for the region’s most vulnerable people. And given the country’s political climate, Sims said he thinks it’s “very realistic” to expect reforms in the St. Louis region.
“I don’t support totally dismantling the police force,” Sims said, explaining that he favors “a reallocation of some of the excess funds being poured into their coffers. The money can definitely be used elsewhere than given to police officers who are blatantly racist.”
Jim Whyte, executive director of the Central West End’s Neighborhood Security Initiative and city police officer from 1989 to 2009, said the idea of eliminating police funding has recently gained traction among a vocal minority and not those who most often need police in their communities. Increasing police accountability, he said, will require more funding for police training.
“Honestly, I think that’s a terrible mistake in a city where we’ve been characterized as one of the most dangerous,” Whyte said. “That’s a catastrophe and I think, honestly, the people it’s going to hurt the most are the people who rely on police the most.”
Focus on cause
St. Louis’ head public defender, Matthew Mahaffey, said he agrees with those who say police are being asked to deal with problems beyond their training.
“This has happened because we have chosen as a society to define and fund public safety similar to how we have chosen to define and fund medical care — focus on the symptom and not the cause,” he said in an email.
Defunding police, Mahaffey said, means “radically broadening the scope of the voices primarily considered, not allowing traditions and a history steeped in racism and racial inequality to inform our moves, and creatively re-imagining what it means to live and serve in community. We have, historically, had such a myopic view regarding funding that anytime we discuss it, the conversation centers around how to move the funds within the same systems. We have lost the ability or desire to consider something other than what we have always known.”
Some say the time is ripe for reform. Widespread demonstrations in the aftermath of Floyd’s death have illustrated the public’s “deep concern” and “sense of urgency” for addressing systemic racism and reforming spending on police and other services, said Bob Hughes, president and CEO of the nonprofit Missouri Foundation for Health.
“We know public health and social services need more money, we know the behavior of some of the police needs to be fundamentally changed,” Hughes said. “How the public officials who are responsible for making those tough allocation decisions, how they proceed on that is a real challenge — but that’s kind of what they signed up for.”
Reform proposals are already in the works. Congressional Democrats on Thursday unveiled an ambitious bill focused on defunding the police. Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-University City, touted the Justice and Policing Act of 2020 as “the most sweeping police reform bill ever attempted at the federal level.”
Clay, who is among 200 co-sponsors, said the bill includes mandating independent investigations of all police killings, making deadly force a last resort for officers, and requiring police to undergo racial bias and de-escalation training. The bill could get a vote in the House later this month and would also ban chokeholds, lower legal standards to pursue criminal and civil penalties for police misconduct, and ban no-knock warrants in drug cases. It would also give the Justice Department more leeway to investigate police departments.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who served 12 years as Polk County sheriff, made it clear that he is not in favor of defunding the police.
In a sometimes impassioned address Tuesday, Parson said police are needed to keep people safe.
“Two years ago when I became governor, people were asking me for more police officers,” he said. “They were asking me to send in the highway patrol. Doing away with law enforcement officers is not an answer for anybody. You want to change the way they do business? You want to make things better? We can all do that.”
Parson warned against blaming “all law enforcement for some bad actors” and cautioned that finding a solution to the problems that have triggered the protests will take time.
“The end game is not a short game,” he said.
State budget records show funding for Missouri Highway Patrol enforcement efforts has not grown over the past decade.
In 2011, under Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon, the budget for the enforcement division was $112 million. In this year’s budget, funding for the division is $113.3 million.
The number of troopers on the highways has decreased in recent years. In 2017, the budget called for 538 troopers, compared to 465 three years later, budget documents show.
In 2017, the total number of employees within the enforcement division was 1,402. In 2019, there were just over 1,300 workers.
Ferguson Commission
State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, was one of four black lawmakers in the room when Parson recently met with local leaders in St. Louis.
Aldridge said defunding efforts don’t mean abolishing the police.
“We don’t mean eliminate all police funding. We want a better community policing relationship,” Aldridge said. “Instead of being tough on crime, be smart on crime.”
Aldridge, who sat on the Ferguson Commission in 2015, said the commission’s report is a “really good guide” to changes that leaders need to make.
“Instead of trying to recreate the wheel, a lot of people put a lot of time — from law enforcement, community activists, business leaders — I mean everyone across the board was part of that commission,” he said. “Some of those recommendations can be enacted not just on a local level but on a state level.”
Included among the commission’s 189 “calls to action” were consolidating the metro area’s many police departments and municipal courts, establishing a statewide police use-of-force database, and outlining statewide protocol for handling protests.
Many of the proposals, like the statewide use-of-force database, were not enacted.
The report also called for expanding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Women, Infant and Children food programs to help alleviate hunger. It also seeks to ensure that minority students have access to rigorous classes in order to narrow the achievement gap.
“I would recommend the governor, if he hasn’t, to read the Ferguson Commission (report),” Aldridge said. “It touches all of the injustices that are taking place in our system.”
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said Parson could use his appointment power to fill three vacancies on an 11-member board that oversees police training and discipline. She said his choices should have diverse backgrounds and be committed to change.
She said he could work with the Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission to overhaul training requirements and de-emphasize the use of force.
“Training changes also must address eliminating racial profiling in police stops and other steps to ensure police conduct their duties free of bias,” Quade said.
Jack Suntrup and Jacob Barker of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
