Amid calls to defund police, some see chance to reimagine public safety aims

St. Louis’ head public defender, Matthew Mahaffey, said he agrees with those who say police are being asked to deal with problems beyond their training.

“This has happened because we have chosen as a society to define and fund public safety similar to how we have chosen to define and fund medical care — focus on the symptom and not the cause,” he said in an email.

Defunding police, Mahaffey said, means “radically broadening the scope of the voices primarily considered, not allowing traditions and a history steeped in racism and racial inequality to inform our moves, and creatively re-imagining what it means to live and serve in community. We have, historically, had such a myopic view regarding funding that anytime we discuss it, the conversation centers around how to move the funds within the same systems. We have lost the ability or desire to consider something other than what we have always known.”

Some say the time is ripe for reform. Widespread demonstrations in the aftermath of Floyd’s death have illustrated the public’s “deep concern” and “sense of urgency” for addressing systemic racism and reforming spending on police and other services, said Bob Hughes, president and CEO of the nonprofit Missouri Foundation for Health.