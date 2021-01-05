Amtrak delayed near Kirkwood station after collision with car

KIRKWOOD — A car collided with an Amtrak train near the company's Kirkwood station Tuesday afternoon, delaying the train for about an hour.

The car collided with the train around 1:15 p.m. on South Taylor Avenue, about a block away from the station. The driver was transported to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to Kirkwood police.

The Amtrak train was on its way to St. Louis from Kansas City and was delayed for about 55 minutes. There was no significant damage to the train and no one aboard was injured, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.