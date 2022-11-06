 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amtrak train strikes, kills pedestrian in Castlewood State Park

  • 0

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An Amtrak train struck and killed a person in Castlewood State Park on Sunday, officials said. 

The train was heading from Chicago to Kansas City when at 3:55 p.m. it struck what Amtrak described as a "trespasser" about 8 miles west of Kirkwood in St. Louis County. None of the 123 passengers and crew members aboard the train were injured, a spokesperson said.

The tracks run just north of the Missouri River, bisecting Castlewood State Park at Kiefer Creek Road. 

The train was still stopped as of 5:55 p.m., according to a tweet from Amtrak, which expected a "lengthy delay."   

No other details were available. Metro West Fire Protection Fire Protection District did not immediately respond to a request for more information. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News