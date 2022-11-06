Amtrak train strikes, kills pedestrian in Castlewood State Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An Amtrak train struck and killed a person in Castlewood State Park on Sunday, officials said.

The train was heading from Chicago to Kansas City when at 3:55 p.m. it struck what Amtrak described as a "trespasser" about 8 miles west of Kirkwood in St. Louis County. None of the 123 passengers and crew members aboard the train were injured, a spokesperson said.

The tracks run just north of the Missouri River, bisecting Castlewood State Park at Kiefer Creek Road.

The train was still stopped as of 5:55 p.m., according to a tweet from Amtrak, which expected a "lengthy delay."

No other details were available. Metro West Fire Protection Fire Protection District did not immediately respond to a request for more information.