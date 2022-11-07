Amtrak train strikes, kills teenager in Castlewood State Park

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Monday with name of teen
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An Amtrak train struck and killed a teenager in Castlewood State Park on Sunday, officials said.
Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Caleb Balaban of St. Clair, Missouri.
Caleb was struck before 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Kiefer Creek Road near Ridge Road, St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said. Caleb died at the scene.
Washington said Monday that police were still investigating the accident.
The train had been heading from Chicago to Kansas City when at 3:55 p.m. Sunday it struck what Amtrak described as a "trespasser" about 8 miles west of Kirkwood in St. Louis County.
None of the 123 passengers and crew members aboard the train were injured, an Amtrak spokesperson said.
- Two shortstops, once Cardinals starters then traded, find new homes on way to World Series
- A stream ran underground in Tower Grove Park for 100 years. Now, it's seen again.
- Feds sue St. Louis’ Rockwell Beer Co. over alleged labor violations
- Cardinals Hall of Famer Matt Holliday returning to team as Oliver Marmol's bench coach
- Sunset Hills ordered to rezone property, pay $509,000 for ‘spiteful hostility’ to landowner
- Teacher: St. Louis school shooter wasn’t always a monster. He slipped through many cracks.
- Judge blocks Republican-backed changes in Missouri voting laws
- Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt voted by players as National League’s Outstanding Player
- Messenger: Marina proposal near Chain of Rocks in St. Louis is a slow-moving disaster
- Could Cardinals’ heir to Yadier Molina be Astros’ catcher from World Series no-hitter?
- Deadly cobra missing from Missouri ‘Venomfest’ reptile show presumed stolen
- Emerson sells part of business, says it would consider leaving St. Louis
- Two boys, 14 and 16, shot after stealing woman’s car in St. Louis
- Police chief’s arrest, talk of mayoral impeachment rock small town of Louisiana, Mo.
- Deputy in uniform robbed of gun in carjacking after St. Louis Blues game
The tracks run just north of the Meramec River, bisecting Castlewood State Park at Kiefer Creek Road. After a delay of several hours, the train continued its journey, arriving in Washington, Missouri, at 7:34 p.m. Sunday, nearly 3½ hours behind schedule.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.