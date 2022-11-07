Amtrak train strikes, kills teenager in Castlewood State Park

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Monday with name of teen

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An Amtrak train struck and killed a teenager in Castlewood State Park on Sunday, officials said.

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Caleb Balaban of St. Clair, Missouri.

Caleb was struck before 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Kiefer Creek Road near Ridge Road, St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said. Caleb died at the scene.

Washington said Monday that police were still investigating the accident.

The train had been heading from Chicago to Kansas City when at 3:55 p.m. Sunday it struck what Amtrak described as a "trespasser" about 8 miles west of Kirkwood in St. Louis County.

None of the 123 passengers and crew members aboard the train were injured, an Amtrak spokesperson said.

The tracks run just north of the Meramec River, bisecting Castlewood State Park at Kiefer Creek Road. After a delay of several hours, the train continued its journey, arriving in Washington, Missouri, at 7:34 p.m. Sunday, nearly 3½ hours behind schedule.