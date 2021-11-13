 Skip to main content
Annie Malone staffer charged with raping teen at St. Louis facility
Annie Malone staffer charged with raping teen at St. Louis facility

ST. LOUIS — An employee of the Annie Malone Children and Family Services Center in St. Louis was charged Friday with raping a 16-year-old girl at the social service agency's residential treatment facility in April.

Darryl Hill, 60, of the 7300 of Tulane Avenue in University City, was charged with one count of statutory rape.

On April 18, Hill was assigned to the girls wing of the agency's residential facility at 5355 Page Boulevard, charges said. A girl, 16, later reported authorities that Hill entered her room overnight, began touching her and having sex with her.

Police seized surveillance video from the agency that showed Hill entering the girl's room about 3:47 a.m. and exiting about 5:05 a.m., charges said. Investigators found Hill's DNA on the girl's underwear and clothes.

A judge ordered Hill held without bail. He was not in custody Saturday and could not be reached for comment. He did not have a lawyer.

No one from Annie Malone was available for comment Saturday.

Annie Malone, one of the oldest social service agencies in north St. Louis, had a contract with the Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division to provide residential treatment for children in the state foster care system. State officials suspended intake of troubled youths at the residential treatment facility on April 19, one day after the alleged rape of the teen.

It's not clear if the suspension was tied to the rape allegation. On April 19, state officials notified the agency that the facility was not in compliance with licensing rules during an overnight shift and failed to comply with ratio requirements. The facility has recently been licensed for 30 children, ages 0-18.

The Missouri Department of Social Services previously refused to release records of a rape allegation to the Post-Dispatch.

Jesse Bogan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

