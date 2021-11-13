Annie Malone staffer charged with raping teen at St. Louis facility

ST. LOUIS — An employee of the Annie Malone Children and Family Services Center in St. Louis was charged Friday with raping a 16-year-old girl at the social service agency's residential treatment facility in April.

Darryl Hill, 60, of the 7300 of Tulane Avenue in University City, was charged with one count of statutory rape.

On April 18, Hill was assigned to the girls wing of the agency's residential facility at 5355 Page Boulevard, charges said. A girl, 16, later reported authorities that Hill entered her room overnight, began touching her and having sex with her.

Police seized surveillance video from the agency that showed Hill entering the girl's room about 3:47 a.m. and exiting about 5:05 a.m., charges said. Investigators found Hill's DNA on the girl's underwear and clothes.

A judge ordered Hill held without bail. He was not in custody Saturday and could not be reached for comment. He did not have a lawyer.