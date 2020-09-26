Another 15 St. Louis police officers added to top prosecutor's exclusion list

ST.LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner on Friday released a statement about her decision to exclude an additional 15 police officers from prosecuting cases in the city.

The list means officers cannot seek charges against people they arrest, apply for search warrants or serve as essential witnesses in criminal cases.

When Gardner added 22 officers to the list in June 2019, it comprised about 5% of the city's total police force. The list has not been released publicly.

“The union’s predictable over the top “sky is falling” reaction to any attempt to distinguish the vast majority of honest & hardworking officers from the few bad actors is one big reason why community relations with the people they serve are so frayed,” Gardner said in a statement.

“I am sure that the people of the City of St. Louis see the union’s rhetoric for what it is.”