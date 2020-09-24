Another charged with keeping girl, 6, in St. Louis County home 'filled with feces and insects'

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors have charged a second person after police say a 6-year-old girl was being kept in a home "filled with feces and insects."

Kathern Schmidt, 30, of the 11100 block of Riaza Square in the Spanish Lake area, was charged Thursday with a felony count of child abuse and neglect. A man who lives at the same address, Keith Taylor, was charged last week with two felony child abuse counts.

Schmidt and Taylor's relationship is unclear, but charges say that police were called to a 6-year-old girl's home in the 10000 block of Count Drive and found it "covered in insects and feces" and without a working toilet.

Charges say police were called to the girl's grandmother's home Aug. 18 and found the girl with "visible bruising. Court documents say she told police Taylor hits her with a belt and also killed her dog in front of her by pouring bleach down its throat.

Taylor has not been charged with animal abuse.

The girl's aunt and grandmother told police that in the first half of the year, the girl smelled of urine and didn't have clean clothes, Taylor's charges said.