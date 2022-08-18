Another cry for help: South Grand exec says homeless troubles ‘worst I’ve seen’

ST. LOUIS — The leader of the South Grand Boulevard business district made a plea for more law enforcement this week, saying issues with homelessness, drug use and reckless driving there are getting out of control.

People are pulling knives on each other and fighting in the street, said Rachel Witt, the executive director of the area’s special taxing district. Homeless people are getting aggressive and threatening visitors, she added.

She told a Tower Grove South neighborhood association meeting on Wednesday that she’s found needles scattered on the sidewalks, and watched drivers race through red lights time after time. One killed a pedestrian crossing Grand at Juniata Street in a hit-and-run last month, she said.

“We’ve never had problems like this,” Witt, who’s been the district’s executive director for 16 years, told the Post-Dispatch. “It’s the worst I’ve seen.”

It’s the latest cry for help from city business leaders this summer: Two weeks ago, they called on City Hall to do something about drag racing and lawlessness downtown. Last week, Schnucks officials said their store just south of the South Grand business district might have to close due to issues with vagrancy on their property.

Now Witt says something has to be done about safety on South Grand. The vacancy rate is up to about 10% in the district, which runs roughly from Arsenal Street to McKean Avenue.

She blamed the descent on a progressive city prosecutor who she said doesn’t prosecute and the city government’s well-publicized struggle to hire and retain police officers. She acknowledged the city’s plans to bring more social workers to bear on the homelessness and drug use problems. But she said that’s not going to be enough. They can’t make people accept treatment, she said, and it’s not right to ask them to deal with violent behavior.

“We need more police,” she said. “We need to do something to make them stay.”

Monte Chambers, a spokesman for the city Department of Public Safety, said the incidents on Grand are a “major concern” for the city. City staff is meeting monthly with leaders in the area, he said.

Allison Hawk, a spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner, said Witt’s comments about Gardner were inaccurate.

Alderman Megan Green, a progressive who represents Tower Grove South and attended the meeting, noted St. Louis still has more police officers per resident than many similar cities, and said new approaches are needed to tackle South Grand’s problems.

“People are calling police because other systems do not exist,” she said.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ push to hire more social workers and establish shelters for people who aren’t quite ready to get treatment or go into housing will help, Green said. Building out more capacity for substance abuse treatment could also offer a boost, she said.

Green also said the city should redesign streets to slow traffic, and better enforce traffic laws. She said one way to do the latter while minimizing concerns about heavy-handed policing would be to consider creating a new agency, separate from the police department, that would be solely focused on enforcing the rules of the road.

Help can’t come fast enough for some on South Grand.

Natasha Bahrami, who runs Salve Osteria, the Gin Room and the Grand Spirits Bottle shop, said the men who get drunk, fight, harass patrons and sleep on the street are such frequent visitors now she knows their names.

Cleaning up the feces they leave in the doorways at night has become a regular chore.

Bahrami, who is also the president of the taxing district’s board, isn’t optimistic anything will change.

“We don’t have any officers. We don’t have any social workers,” she said. “So there’s nobody here doing anything about it.”