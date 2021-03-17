Another employee charged with abuse at Webster Groves youth center

CLAYTON — Another employee of an embattled behavioral health organization in Webster Groves was charged Wednesday with abusing patients who were in the facility's care.

Neil Riley, 24, is charged with nine counts of abuse of a health care recipient. Riley was employed at Great Circle, Missouri's largest provider of residential treatment for children with developmental delays or behavioral challenges.

His bond was set at $150,000, and no attorney was listed for him Wednesday night.

Several employees at the Webster-Groves based organization, as well as the former CEO, have been charged with crimes that prosecutors say happened at the facility.