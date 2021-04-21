Another positive COVID-19 test reported during jury selection for St. Louis death penalty trial

ST. LOUIS — Another prospective juror in a St. Louis death penalty trial has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.

A woman who took part in jury selection last week in the triple murder trial of Eric Lawson told court staff Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19, said Thom Gross, a spokesman for the St. Louis Circuit Court.

The woman was part of a group of about 30 jurors who reported for duty at 8 a.m. April 14, Gross said. She said she tested positive two days later.

Joanne Martin, jury supervisor, said the court dismissed her and seven other people from her group who had been asked to return for further questioning this week. The court also sent letters to all of the people in the woman's group to notify them of the positive case.