ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The Missouri Attorney General’s office closed its investigation of a harassment allegation against the the St. Charles County Prosecutor after he issued a public apology to his former girlfriend, a judge.
The AG’s office said Thursday it had investigated the matter with the Missouri Highway Patrol and "out of deference to the victim’s wishes, we will be closing this matter."
Prosecutor Tim Lohmar apologized to St. Charles County Associate Circuit Judge Erin Burlison on Wednesday.
“I sincerely apologize to Judge Erin Burlison for my conduct,” Lohmar said in a statement. “I acknowledge that my actions were irresponsible, and I am taking necessary steps for self-improvement. I am truly sorry to have caused pain to Ms. Burlison, her family, and others who may have been affected.”
In response, Burlison released a statement that said she appreciated Lohmar acknowledging his "irresponsible actions. I believe we all are ready to move on from this unfortunate situation.”
The Missouri attorney general’s office investigated a harassment allegation involving Lohmar at the request of O’Fallon police Chief Tim Clothier.
The chief said he requested the outside agency investigate the matter given how closely his department works with Lohmar’s office and to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.