 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Appeals court: agrees that cops not immune from St. Louis resident's lawsuit

Protests in St. Louis on third day after Stockley acquitted

St. Louis police use a technique called "kettling," in which exits are blocked in and people are arrested en masse on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the corner of Washington Avenue and Tucker Boulevard. Dozens of protesters, residents, journalists and legal observers were caught in the group arrest as people protested for a third day after former police officer Jason Stockley was found not guilty in the 2011 fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. Photo by a St. Louis resident

ST. LOUIS — A federal appeals court on Thursday agreed that St. Louis police officers are not immune from a lawsuit filed by a downtown resident who was caught up in a mass arrest in 2017.

The decision by the three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Court of Appeals upholds a lower court decision that said officers did not have qualified immunity from Brian Baude's lawsuit.

Baude's suit was one of a series filed after protests and police actions that followed the acquittal of a former St. Louis police officer, Jason Stockley, on a murder charge in 2017.

The suit said officers violated Baude's constitutional rights when they arrested him in a "kettle" maneuver, pepper-sprayed him, zip-tied his hands and then jailed him for 14 hours. Baude is a downtown resident who was not protesting at the time but had come out of his home to observe damage caused by others, the opinion says.

People are also reading…

The underlying lawsuit has been on hold awaiting a decision in the officers' appeal.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News