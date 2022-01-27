Appeals court: agrees that cops not immune from St. Louis resident's lawsuit

ST. LOUIS — A federal appeals court on Thursday agreed that St. Louis police officers are not immune from a lawsuit filed by a downtown resident who was caught up in a mass arrest in 2017.

The decision by the three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Court of Appeals upholds a lower court decision that said officers did not have qualified immunity from Brian Baude's lawsuit.

Baude's suit was one of a series filed after protests and police actions that followed the acquittal of a former St. Louis police officer, Jason Stockley, on a murder charge in 2017.

The suit said officers violated Baude's constitutional rights when they arrested him in a "kettle" maneuver, pepper-sprayed him, zip-tied his hands and then jailed him for 14 hours. Baude is a downtown resident who was not protesting at the time but had come out of his home to observe damage caused by others, the opinion says.

The underlying lawsuit has been on hold awaiting a decision in the officers' appeal.

