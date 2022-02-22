Appeals court declines to revive criminal case against St. Louis cop

ST. LOUIS — An appeals court on Tuesday declined to revive a criminal charge of tampering with a witness that had been filed against a St. Louis police officer.

Last July, Circuit Judge Lynne Perkins dismissed the misdemeanor charge against Sgt. Jatonya Clayborn-Muldrow, saying it had been filed after the one-year statute of limitations had expired.

A three judge panel of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District said the tampering statute does not criminalize a continuing course of conduct, and Clayborn-Muldrow had no contact with the victim on March 16.

Prosecutors said on March 15, 2020, Clayborn-Muldrow asked the alleged victim not to file charges against the alleged assailant, a police officer, according to the appeals court opinion.

Prosecutors claimed the attempted witness tampering continued in the police internal affairs unit on March 16, 2020, when Clayborn-Muldrow asked who was interviewing the victim, the opinion says.

Prosecutors charged Clayborn-Muldrow on March 16, 2021.

The appeal by St. Louis prosecutors was further hamstrung by a failure to raise an exception to the statute of limitations for public employees, and a failure to provide a transcript of the oral arguments in front of Perkins, the appeals court said.

