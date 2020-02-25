Appeals court reverses conviction of St. Louis gas station clerk in fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS — A federal appeals court has reversed the conviction of a gas station clerk accused of fatally shooting a customer during a dispute over a candy bar.

The 8th U.S. Court of Appeals, citing a June 2019 U.S. Supreme Court decision, said Monday that before pleading guilty to a charge of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm, Taleb Jawher should have been told that prosecutors would have to establish that "he knew that he was illegally present in the United States."

Jawher and his lawyer have argued that he thought he was legal "because of his long marriage to a United States citizen and his work permit."

Jawher, a 42-year-old resident of Ferguson, was sentenced in federal court in St. Louis in January 2019 to nine years and one month in prison. He still faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in St. Louis Circuit Court, and defense lawyer Scott Rosenblum said Tuesday that he did not yet know whether federal charges would be re-filed.