Appeals court reverses ruling in Lincoln County clerk case

LINCOLN COUNTY — A Missouri appeals court has reversed a lower court's ruling that Lincoln County's circuit clerk was improperly stripped of her powers.

The appeals court's ruling this week said that Lincoln County Presiding Judge Patrick S. Flynn had the power to give himself "appointing authority" and that Karla Allsberry, the clerk he and two other judges voted out of her seat in 2019, will have to pay her own attorney fees.

The ruling in the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District reverses Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green's November order concluding that Allsberry was improperly stripped of her power. Green's order barred the judges and a state committee of other judges from "interfering" with Allsberry's authority to set a budget and hire and fire employees.

Flynn supported Allsberry’s opponent in the 2018 election and had been defeated in a previous judicial election by Allsberry’s husband. Flynn has denied any political motive. He suspended Allsberry from office on May 28, 2019, and appointed a replacement.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.