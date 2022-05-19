 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Appeals court reverses ruling in Lincoln County clerk case

  • 0
Circuit Clerk Karla Allsberry

Lincoln County Circuit Clerk Karla Allsberry leaves federal court in St. Louis following a hearing in her lawsuit against a presiding judge and other courthouse employees on Oct. 3, 2019. Allsberry, elected to the post in 2018, was ordered out of her office by Presiding Circuit Judge Patrick Flynn.

Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

LINCOLN COUNTY — A Missouri appeals court has reversed a lower court's ruling that Lincoln County's circuit clerk was improperly stripped of her powers.

The appeals court's ruling this week said that Lincoln County Presiding Judge Patrick S. Flynn had the power to give himself "appointing authority" and that Karla Allsberry, the clerk he and two other judges voted out of her seat in 2019, will have to pay her own attorney fees.

Download PDF Read: Allsberry appellate ruling

The ruling in the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District reverses Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green's November order concluding that Allsberry was improperly stripped of her power. Green's order barred the judges and a state committee of other judges from "interfering" with Allsberry's authority to set a budget and hire and fire employees.

Flynn supported Allsberry’s opponent in the 2018 election and had been defeated in a previous judicial election by Allsberry’s husband. Flynn has denied any political motive. He suspended Allsberry from office on May 28, 2019, and appointed a replacement.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News