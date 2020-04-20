Appeals court upholds dismissal of lawsuit over death in St. Louis police holding cell

ST. LOUIS — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a wrongful death lawsuit over the death of a man in St. Louis police custody in 2015.

In 2019, U.S. Magistrate Judge Noelle C. Collins dismissed the 2016 federal suit, which was filed on behalf of Nicholas Gilbert and claimed that officers used excessive force and caused his death while restraining him during a struggle in a holding cell.

Collins ruled that officers had qualified immunity against the suit because they did not use unreasonable force to restrain someone who was trying to harm himself. And the appeals court said there was "no clearly established Fourth Amendment right against the use of prone restraint in this context at the time of the incident."

An autopsy called Gilbert's death accidental, caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease that had been exacerbated by methamphetamine use and forcible restraint.

Gilbert was arrested Dec. 8, 2015, for trespassing in a vacant building in the 3200 block of Missouri Avenue and was being held at the Central Patrol Division headquarters. The struggle began while officers were restraining Gilbert after one spotted him appearing to try to hang himself, the appeals court said.

