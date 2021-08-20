ArchCity Defenders co-founder admits misusing credit card

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Supreme Court is being asked to discipline the co-founder of the public interest law firm ArchCity Defenders for misusing the not-for-profit’s credit card, court documents show.
Michael-John Voss reported his own misuse of the card to the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel, which is tasked with investigating and disciplining attorneys, according to case filings. He also admitted that he committed “professional misconduct” by spending $7,681 on purchases that were not approved by his employer and were not for business purposes. A filing by Voss’ lawyer said a struggle with depression “led to this misconduct.”
Voss reported his misuse of the card to ArchCity’s executive director, Blake Strode, on April 15, 2020, agreed to go on administrative leave and repay the money, the filing says.
The Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel is seeking unspecified discipline for Voss’ conduct. A panel composed of two lawyers and one “nonlawyer” would recommend any discipline after a hearing, which would likely be months away. Voss’ lawyer said in his filing that any discipline should be reduced because Voss reported his own misconduct, and because it came as he was battling depression and substance abuse.
Voss’ lawyer referred questions to ArchCity.
Strode, in an emailed statement, said, Voss has been on “indefinite unpaid leave” since April of 2020 and that the debts owed to ArchCity have been repaid. “At its core, our organization believes that no one is defined by their worst moments. Michael-John is and will remain a critical part of ACD’s history. The legal community, and the broader St. Louis community is better for his efforts. We are rooting for him, and we will continue to do so,” Strode said.