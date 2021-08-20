ArchCity Defenders co-founder admits misusing credit card

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Supreme Court is being asked to discipline the co-founder of the public interest law firm ArchCity Defenders for misusing the not-for-profit’s credit card, court documents show.

Michael-John Voss reported his own misuse of the card to the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel, which is tasked with investigating and disciplining attorneys, according to case filings. He also admitted that he committed “professional misconduct” by spending $7,681 on purchases that were not approved by his employer and were not for business purposes. A filing by Voss’ lawyer said a struggle with depression “led to this misconduct.”

Voss reported his misuse of the card to ArchCity’s executive director, Blake Strode, on April 15, 2020, agreed to go on administrative leave and repay the money, the filing says.