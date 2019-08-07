A man who has lived in the St. Louis area has been charged with murder in South Carolina, according to the Sumter Police Department there.
Sumter officials say they are searching for the body of 5-year-old Nevaeh Lashy Adams after finding her mother, Sharee Bradley, 29, slain in her apartment Monday.
Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, was caught by police after he was spotted fleeing Bradley's apartment, and police say he confessed to killing both Bradley and her daughter.
Johnson's last known St. Louis County address was in Hillsdale, according to court records.
A member of Bradley's family found Bradley inside her apartment around 6 p.m. Monday, police say. She had been dead for several hours, according to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.
Investigators believe that Nevaeh was killed around the same time as her mother.
Johnson is reported to be giving police information to find the 5-year-old's body. He is being held at a detention center in South Carolina and is also a suspect in an unspecified homicide in Missouri.
“Finding this little girl is first and foremost, and we have and will continue to use every resource available to make that happen,” Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said in a release.
“Our prayers are with the family and we will continue to assist them throughout this tragic ordeal.”
Johnson's current residence is not known, but police said in the release that he was a transient.
Court records show Johnson was charged with stalking in Missouri in 2012 and other infractions.
The date for Johnson's first court appearance is pending.