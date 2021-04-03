Argument led to single shot fired at floor at West County Center, police say

DES PERES — A gunman fired a single shot at the floor inside West County Center during an altercation between two groups of people who knew each other, Des Peres officials said Saturday.

No one was injured in the shooting that occurred at about 7:50 p.m. Friday, Des Peres Public Safety Director Eric Hall said in a written statement.

A suspect in the shooting remained in custody Saturday and could face criminal charges by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office, Hall said.

The alleged gunman was part of a confrontation in the shopping mall between two groups of people who were familiar with one another, Hall said.

The shot was fired during the confrontation, and both groups fled the scene, Hall said. Police detained a suspect in the shooting and recovered a firearm and bullet casing believed to have been used in the incident.

Investigators are working on identifying other people involved in the altercation, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hall did not release more details.

The Des Peres Public Safety Department could not be reached for comment Saturday.