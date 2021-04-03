Argument led to single shot fired at floor at West County Center, police say

DES PERES — A gunman fired a single shot at the floor inside West County Center during an altercation between two groups of people who knew each other, Des Peres officials said Saturday.
No one was injured in the shooting that occurred at about 7:50 p.m. Friday, Des Peres Public Safety Director Eric Hall said in a written statement.
A suspect in the shooting remained in custody Saturday and could face criminal charges by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office, Hall said.
The alleged gunman was part of a confrontation in the shopping mall between two groups of people who were familiar with one another, Hall said.
The shot was fired during the confrontation, and both groups fled the scene, Hall said. Police detained a suspect in the shooting and recovered a firearm and bullet casing believed to have been used in the incident.
Investigators are working on identifying other people involved in the altercation, he said.
Hall did not release more details.
The Des Peres Public Safety Department could not be reached for comment Saturday.
The shooting prompted a brief lockdown at the mall as multiple police agencies responded to the scene and shoppers were instructed to remain inside stores and restaurants.
A store manager at Zumiez inside the mall, Jordan Gonzalez, 27, said he heard one shot around 7:45 p.m. Several people ran inside his store, and Gonzalez said he secured the entrance, shutting the gate and letting customers out through the back of the store.
Gonzalez said many mall employees left around 8:30 p.m. The area near the Apple Store was taped off, he said, and at least 15 officers were inside the store when he was leaving.
Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Louis County Police were also called to the scene to assist in the investigation.
Updated at 3 p.m. Saturday