Arkansas man accused of raping Pagedale 14-year-old

PAGEDALE — A 14-year-old Pagedale girl was raped by a man from Arkansas who she had met online, criminal court documents claim.

The man, Jerrell West, 31, of Forrest City, is now facing a felony charge in U.S. District Court in St. Louis of travel with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity with a minor.

In an affidavit filed in court, FBI special agent Daniel Root wrote that the teen met the man, who gave his name as Michael, via the Monkey app, which connects random users for a 10-second chat, which both can prolong "if the interaction goes well."

The man drove from Arkansas to her home on April 19 and picked her up about 9 a.m. before taking her to a truck stop south of Ste. Genevieve and raping her in the back seat, Root wrote.

Meanwhile, the girl was reported missing and Pagedale police and her parents began a search. When West returned to the girl's home, the girl's father spotted her in the car and got her out, but West drove away, Root said.

Investigators traced a cellphone number to West, and traced his phone's travels from his home to Pagedale, then to the truck stop and back to Pagedale, the affidavit said. The teen also identified West's photograph in a lineup.