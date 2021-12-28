Arkansas man charged in connection to Christmas Eve homicide in Wellston

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An Arkansas man was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and five other felonies in connection to a Wellston double shooting on Christmas Eve.

Cedric Maxwell Jr., 28, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, was charged with three counts of armed criminal action, robbery and assault in addition to the murder charge, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said. Another suspect also is being sought.

The charges stem from a shooting in Wellston that left one man dead and another seriously wounded, the Major Case Squad said, noting that the incident happened during an apparent robbery.

Officers with the Major Case Squad and the North County Police Cooperative found Derrick Brookfield dead early Friday from a gunshot wound near Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden Avenue. Another man also had been shot, and was taken to a hospital.

Authorities said Maxwell confessed to the crime. A male accomplice, who police do not believe is in the St. Louis area, remains at large. The Major Case Squad said the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments in Arkansas had assisted with the investigation.

No attorney was listed in court records for Maxwell, whose bail had been set at $1 million.

