Arkansas man gets 18 years for sexually assaulting 14-year-old

ST. LOUIS — A man from Arkansas who drove to Pagedale to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl was sentenced Monday to 18 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Jerrell West, 32, of Forrest City, met the girl online and began communicating with her daily.

On April 19, 2020, he drove to her home in Pagedale, saying he wanted her to come live with him. He picked her up and took her to a truck stop south of Ste. Genevieve, where he sexually assaulted her in the back seat, they said.

West then drove her home. Investigators later traced a cellphone number to West and the girl picked him out of a lineup.

West was indicted that May on a charge of traveling with intent to engage in sexual conduct with a minor. He was convicted at trial by a federal jury last August.

“We hope today's 18-year sentence will empower the victim to see that 100% of the blame sits squarely on child predator Jerrell West,” said Akil Davis, acting head of the St. Louis office of the FBI.

Davis said Pagedale police's "quick action enabled agents to use a large number of advanced techniques to produce overwhelming and undeniable evidence against the perpetrator.”

