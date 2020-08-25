 Skip to main content
Armed carjackers who took woman's car Downtown were boys as young as 12
Armed carjackers who took woman's car Downtown were boys as young as 12

ST. LOUIS — Armed carjackers who took a woman's car downtown Monday night were boys as young as 12 years old, police said.

The robbery was reported at 9:28 p.m. at North Sixth and Olive streets.

Police said the 25-year-old woman told officers she was getting out of her vehicle when four young boys approached her. One of the boys pointed a gun at her while another boy rifled through her pockets, taking her keys and other items, police said.

The boy with the gun then ordered her to walk away.

He and another boy then got into the woman's 2005 Nissan Altima and drove off. The two other boys left in a white sedan.

The woman was uninjured in the robbery, police said.

The only description police gave of the gunman is that he was Black, 12 to 15 years old, wore a black shirt and blue shorts and had short hair. Similar ages were given for the others.

Downtown was depicted in the Post-Dispatch on Sunday as transforming into a near Wild West on many weekend nights during the summer. Downtown is the city's hub, and some residents and property owners downtown complained that what they perceive as lawlessness is getting worse.

St. Louis police said civil unrest in June played a role in the spike of assaults especially. Because of the coronavirus, foot patrols were down dramatically, as were police vehicle checks and other patrol work. But the district commander said the self-initiated activity has now resumed. Over the weekend, police reported making several arrests and having vehicles towed.

Police say June and July were bad but they see crime reaching a plateau and hope statistics for the full month of August are better.

 
