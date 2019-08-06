ST. LOUIS — An armed robbery in south St. Louis early Tuesday morning sparked a police chase that led into Illinois, police said.
Three men in their 20s told police that they were boxed in by a gold-colored vehicle in a parking lot at South Broadway and Lemp Avenue, in the Marine Villa neighborhood, at 3:35 a.m. Four men, all armed, then demanded their property before firing several shots into the air and fleeing.
Police spotted the car in the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue, in the Academy neighborhood, at about 4 a.m. and tried to stop it, but the driver sped away. Police said that they pursued the vehicle into Illinois, but lost sight of. It was later found abandoned in East St. Louis.
Police described one suspect as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and thin, with a low haircut, goatee and wearing a gold shirt with an African print. Police described the other suspects as black males, one who was 6 feet 1 inch tall and thin, one with long dreadlocks and one with short "twisty-style hair."