MAPLEWOOD — Police persuaded an armed man who had barricaded himself in a Maplewood home with his grandmother this week to emerge peacefully after a standoff that lasted a little under two hours.
Police officers responded about 1:30 p.m. Thursday to the home in the 3500 block of Manhattan Avenue for a report of man armed with a rifle threatening suicide, Maplewood police said. St. Louis County Police and officers from surrounding areas also responded to the home to assist.
The man, armed with a hunting rifle, barricaded himself in the home while his grandmother was inside and threatened to kill himself and anyone who attempted to intervene, according to police. He later allowed his grandmother to leave the home while he remained inside.
Police eventually persuaded the man to exit the home peacefully by about 3 p.m., police said. The man was admitted Thursday to a hospital.
Police recovered the rifle from inside the home.