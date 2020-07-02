Arnold man charged with animal abuse after police say he threw girlfriend's cat against a wall

HILLSBORO — An Arnold man is charged with animal abuse after police say he threw his girlfriend's cat against a wall following a breakup.

William Loughran, 27, of the first block of Woodglen Apartments, is accused by the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney of mutilating and torturing the cat on June 26.

An officer on the scene wrote that both Loughran and the cat had blood on them, and the cat was barely able to move or close its mouth.

Loughran accused the cat of attacking him first.

Loughran posted a $5,000 bail on Tuesday, and his next court date is in August.