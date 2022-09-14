Arnold man charged with murder in Jefferson County shooting

UPDATED at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man from Arnold was charged with murder Wednesday in the shooting death of 46-year-old Michael Gray in House Springs.

Eric Quinn Collins, 29, was held in the Jefferson County Jail without bail on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He lives in the 1400 block of Becker Drive in Arnold.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said Gray was found about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at Gray's home in the first block of Mockingbird Hill. Gray had been shot multiple times and died at the scene. The home is east of Highway 30.

Marshak said the crime was no random attack. According to charging documents, Gray's girlfriend told police that a woman was invited over, and the woman brought Collins with her. Gray told Collins to leave, and Collins shot Gray, authorities said. When deputies got to the home, the woman and Collins were gone.

Tracking a vehicle witnesses had seen, police found the woman who had visited Gray's home with Collins. She gave police Collins' name and said he was the one who shot Gray, court documents allege.

Collins pleaded guilty in 2016 to charges of burglary and resisting arrest in Franklin County. A judge suspended a five-year prison sentence and put Collins on probation. Online court records did not list an attorney for Collins on Wednesday in the murder case.