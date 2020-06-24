Arnold man killed when Jeep overturns along Highway 21
JEFFERSON COUNTY — An Arnold man died Tuesday when the Jeep he was driving overturned along Highway 21, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 30-year-old Nathaniel L. Davis.

The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Highway 21, north of Hayden Road.

The patrol said Davis was driving a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee that went off the right side of the road. He overcorrected and the Jeep went off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail and overturned, police said.

David was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

