Arnold water district lifts boil advisory days after water main break

ARNOLD — A Jefferson County water supply district said Monday a boil water advisory for Arnold had been lifted.

Authorities with Public Water Supply District 1 of Jefferson County said officials had tested water and confirmed it was safe to drink roughly three days after a water main break.

Customers are now able to drink water normally, though it may be cloudy due to air in the lines, the district said. People are being encouraged to run faucets for a few minutes to flush out the air.

The water district previously said there was no evidence the water was unsafe to drink but told people to boil water for at least three minutes before use as a precaution.

The water district covers the entire city of Arnold, serving about 20,000 residents.