Arnold woman charged in hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An Arnold woman was charged Wednesday in a fatal hit-and-run crash last week in St. Louis County.
Michelle Adams, 25, of the 1900 block of Pomme Road, was charged in St. Louis County Circuit Court with leaving the scene of a deadly crash.
Charges say Adams struck motorcyclist Gary E. Turner, 57, of St. Louis, at about 7:30 p.m. May 26 and drove off.
Turner was hit while heading south on Interstate 55 driving a 2005 Honda VT750 between the Butler Hill and Meramec Bottom Road exits, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. Turner was not wearing a helmet and died at a hospital.
Charging documents say troopers found a side-view mirror matching Adams' vehicle and that the collision was recorded by surveillance cameras. Charges also said Adams later told "multiple witnesses" she hit Turner and fled to avoid being arrested.
Before hitting Turner, a Honda Accord police say was driven by Adams was speeding and weaving through traffic, the patrol said. Turner was thrown to the pavement when he was hit, then the Honda hit him again. A witness told police it appeared Adams was driving more than 90 mph at the time.
A judge set Adams' bail at $75,000 cash. She was not in custody Wednesday and did not yet have a lawyer.