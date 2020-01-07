Arnold woman fatally shot in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — An Arnold woman was killed and a man wounded in a weekend shooting in East St. Louis, police said.
The woman was identified as 34-year-old Cara E. Young, according to St. Clair County coroner Calvin Dye Sr.
East St. Louis police officers responding to a shooting call about 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Henrietta Avenue found Young shot dead in the driver's seat of a car, according to Illinois State Police. East St. Louis police asked Illinois State Police for help in the investigation.
A man in the vehicle also was shot, police said. He was hospitalized in stable condition.
Illinois State Police did not release any additional details.
