Arrest made in killing of MetroLink security guard

ST. LOUIS — Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with Sunday's deadly shooting of a MetroLink security guard at the Delmar Loop MetroLink station, Bi-State Development Chief Executive Taulby Roach said.
He referred other questions to police who did not immediately provide details.
"Despite obviously what a devastating and a tough day this is, we are at least bolstered by the news that an arrest has been made and we believe it is the correct arrest," Roach said on Monday. "And we are hopeful that our partners at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will bring this to fruition and to justice.
James Cook, 30, who worked for a private security firm hired by MetroLink died after being shot in the face Sunday morning while he worked at the Delmar station. He was shot at 10:03 a.m. in the 700 block of Hodiamont Avenue. Police said the killer may have had contact with Cook earlier Sunday morning while on a MetroLink train. Police had an unconfirmed report that Cook had contacted the man about sleeping on the train.
No other details on the arrest were immediately available.
Cook's family said he was not allowed to carry a gun.
Roach said Bi-State is established by a federal compact that bars any Bi-State employees or contract employees from carrying deadly weapons. However, Roach said, the compact allows the transit agency to partner with local law enforcement for security.
"Our only option for armed authority on MetroLink is by partnering with our police departments and of course we do that. And we have moved to strengthen these partnerships and have done so in the cooperative security agreement," Roach said.
Bi-State's security agreement with multiple law enforcement agencies, Roach said, "is helping us improve how security works on MetroLink. Despite this devastating setback, I think we're headed in the right direction."
James Cook, 30, of Sullivan, is survived by a wife and two daughters. The MetroLink security guard was shot and killed Sunday morning at the Delmar station.