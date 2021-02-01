Arrest made in killing of MetroLink security guard

ST. LOUIS — Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with Sunday's deadly shooting of a MetroLink security guard at the Delmar Loop MetroLink station, Bi-State Development Chief Executive Taulby Roach said.

He referred other questions to police who did not immediately provide details.

"Despite obviously what a devastating and a tough day this is, we are at least bolstered by the news that an arrest has been made and we believe it is the correct arrest," Roach said on Monday. "And we are hopeful that our partners at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will bring this to fruition and to justice.

James Cook, 30, who worked for a private security firm hired by MetroLink died after being shot in the face Sunday morning while he worked at the Delmar station. He was shot at 10:03 a.m. in the 700 block of Hodiamont Avenue. Police said the killer may have had contact with Cook earlier Sunday morning while on a MetroLink train. Police had an unconfirmed report that Cook had contacted the man about sleeping on the train.