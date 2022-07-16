Arrested teen drives off in Florissant police car

FLORISSANT — A 17-year-old girl who had been handcuffed and buckled into a Florissant police car stole the car early Saturday morning.

Florissant police said the girl had been placed in the back seat of the car, which did not have a partition between the front and the back. She manipulated the handcuffs to the front of her body, police said, released the seat belt, climbed into the front seat and drove off.

Minutes later, the police car was found crashed into another vehicle in the 8900 block of Riverview Boulevard. No injuries were reported in the collision. The girl was last seen running across Riverview Boulevard toward Halls Ferry Road.

Police say they know who she is and are searching for her.

The police had been responding to calls of a disturbance involving juveniles in the 200 block of Brightmoor Drive at 12:45 a.m. The girl allegedly stole the car while the officer was investigating.

Last year, a woman who had been arrested by the Missouri Highway Patrol in St. Charles County stole the patrol car in which she had been placed. A week later, another woman who had been arrested by the Missouri Highway Patrol, this time in Jefferson County, also stole the patrol car in which she had been placed.