Arrested teen drives off in Florissant police car

FLORISSANT — A 17-year-old girl who had been handcuffed and buckled into a Florissant police car stole the car early Saturday morning.
Florissant police said the girl had been placed in the back seat of the car, which did not have a partition between the front and the back. She manipulated the handcuffs to the front of her body, police said, released the seat belt, climbed into the front seat and drove off.
Minutes later, the police car was found crashed into another vehicle in the 8900 block of Riverview Boulevard. No injuries were reported in the collision. The girl was last seen running across Riverview Boulevard toward Halls Ferry Road.
Police say they know who she is and are searching for her.
The police had been responding to calls of a disturbance involving juveniles in the 200 block of Brightmoor Drive at 12:45 a.m. The girl allegedly stole the car while the officer was investigating.
- Messenger: Daughter wants justice for dad’s arrest at BJC while he was a kidney patient
- Softball team to honor Parkway West student killed in boating accident
- Video: Hazelwood police chief was ‘hammered drunk’ during stop, driven home by another chief
- Nurse, paramedic stabbed at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton
- Fed-up Missouri caregivers walk away from disabled client, leaving mother, sheriff’s deputy scrambling
- St. Louis-area teen swimming in Table Rock Lake hit, killed by pontoon boat
- Children left alone for hours with dead mother after she overdosed in St. Charles
- After hospital stabbing, SSM DePaul nurses say they’ve long called for better security
- Nolan Arenado says test vs. top teams underscores Cardinals 'needs'
- Cardinals’ bullpen does the job, but Genesis Cabrera shows some bad mound presence
- St. Louis family in turmoil, divided after fatal crash involving 13-year-old driver
- Blues GM Doug Armstrong on Tarasenko rumors: ‘I expect (to have) him’
- Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
- How plucky Packy Naughton dodged LA magic, conjured outs in Cardinals' breathtaking win
- Hochman: Matt Carpenter, ‘always a Cardinal to us,’ turns ex-teammates into Yankees fans
Last year, a woman who had been arrested by the Missouri Highway Patrol in St. Charles County stole the patrol car in which she had been placed. A week later, another woman who had been arrested by the Missouri Highway Patrol, this time in Jefferson County, also stole the patrol car in which she had been placed.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.