Arrests in Florissant after police declare protest Saturday outside station unlawful

FLORISSANT — A protest outside the Florissant Police station Saturday night resulted in ''numerous" arrests, police said.

Police pushed forward, spraying mace and using shields to shove protesters back. Several protesters fell to the ground and were taken into custody. Protesters later said about a dozen had been arrested.

Police moved protesters back to Lindbergh Boulevard, where they continued shouting at police.

A woman who was among the protesters and identified herself only as Trini said the protest was peaceful until police pushed forward.

“There is no such thing as an unlawful assembly when we are out here peacefully protesting,” she said. “No one was beligerent until the cops were; they were the ones that cast the first stone.”

Florissant police posted on the department's Facebook page: "In reference to the ongoing protest tonight at the Florissant Police Department this has not been peaceful. Officers have been assaulted with frozen bottles, glass bottles as well as rocks. All after 4 dispersal orders were made. Numerous arrest(s) have been made."