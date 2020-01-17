Arrests made in 2017 death of New Florence snake breeder

NEW FLORENCE — The wife of a snake breeder in Montgomery County who was shot and killed in 2017 was arrested this week along with a second person on charges that they killed the man, authorities said Friday.

Investigators on Thursday arrested Lynlee Renick, 31, in Columbia and Michael Humphrey, 35, in Jefferson City on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 29-year-old Benjamin Renick, the Missouri Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Ben Renick's body was found June 8, 2017, inside his business, Renick Reptiles, where 300 to 400 exotic snakes were kept. He had died from a gunshot wound.

Lynlee Renick was his wife, authorities said.

She and Humphrey are being held without bond in the Montgomery County jail in Montgomery City, which is about 75 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Ben Renick specialized in breeding designer pythons, and he sold nonvenomous snakes nationwide. He ran Renick Reptiles out of a building near his home in New Florence.

This is a developing story. Check back later for additional details.