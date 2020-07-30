Arrests outside Missouri Governor’s Mansion as demonstrators protest crime bill

After another circle around the downtown area, arrests were made near the driveway to the mansion.

Video by KRCG-TV shows a group of protesters laying on the ground in front of the mansion, with a group of officers marching into the street. The protesters leave the street.

Shortly thereafter officers chased down a protester. Commotion ensues, and another officer shoots something from a device that looks like a paintball gun.

A video stream on the account of activist Ohun Ashe shows police leading away at least three protesters from the Governor’s Mansion.

“They literally attacked us. We were having a die-in, laying on our face — laying on our stomachs, and they literally just attacked us,” a voice in the video, presumably Ashe’s, says.

About a minute later, police approach the person streaming the video, who says, “don’t touch me!” repeatedly as she is arrested. The stream appears to show another person on the ground with police over the person.

Aldridge said police overreacted to the protest and proved the point that they are too aggressive.