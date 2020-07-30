Arrests outside Missouri Governor’s Mansion as demonstrators protest crime bill

JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City police on Thursday arrested protesters outside the Governor’s Mansion who were demonstrating against crime legislation that could result in kids as young as 12 being sent to adult prison.
It was initially unclear how many protesters police arrested. Mike O’Connell, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, said the Jefferson City Police Department made the arrests and have jurisdiction over the street facing the mansion.
A spokesman for the Jefferson City police did not immediately return a request for comment. Other police organizations involved in the response included the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Capitol Police Department, which guards the Capitol.
Among those leading the protest was a member of the House, state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis.
When protesters first began marching down High Street, they were met within five minutes by eight police vehicles blocking their way at the street’s intersection with Jefferson Street in the heart of downtown.
A police officer dressed in heavily protective gear and holding a can of pepper spray told them to move off the street.
“You are causing a public emergency,” he said.
The protesters soon moved to Capitol Avenue in front of the Governor’s Mansion where police again warned, “You are now subject to arrest for unlawful assembly.”
After another circle around the downtown area, arrests were made near the driveway to the mansion.
Video by KRCG-TV shows a group of protesters laying on the ground in front of the mansion, with a group of officers marching into the street. The protesters leave the street.
JUST IN: A video shows protesters being arrested and pepper-sprayed after officers told them to move out of the street in front of the Governor's Mansion.— KRCG 13 (@KRCG13) July 30, 2020
***This video includes some graphic content****
Story: https://t.co/PdONdp9DGi pic.twitter.com/ZTmm0UUghx
Shortly thereafter officers chased down a protester. Commotion ensues, and another officer shoots something from a device that looks like a paintball gun.
A video stream on the account of activist Ohun Ashe shows police leading away at least three protesters from the Governor’s Mansion.
Security Check Required
(null)
“They literally attacked us. We were having a die-in, laying on our face — laying on our stomachs, and they literally just attacked us,” a voice in the video, presumably Ashe’s, says.
About a minute later, police approach the person streaming the video, who says, “don’t touch me!” repeatedly as she is arrested. The stream appears to show another person on the ground with police over the person.
Aldridge said police overreacted to the protest and proved the point that they are too aggressive.
“It didn’t have to escalate to that level,” Aldridge told the Post-Dispatch. “There were many more police than there were protesters.”
Aldridge said police asked protesters to get out of the street and on to the sidewalk. But, even though there was compliance, arrests were still made.
“It showed exactly that what we are marching for is an issue,” Aldridge said.
After gathering in St. Charles in the morning, protesters with the group Expect US began arriving in Jefferson City at noon.
The protesters were in the city on a day when Gov. Mike Parson was on the road. Inside the Capitol, nonetheless, rope barriers were erected to keep protesters away from the governor’s warren of offices on the second floor.
There were few, if any, lawmakers inside the building. Although a special session is underway, the House and Senate are on a break until after the Aug. 4 election.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.