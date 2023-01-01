Arson investigators looking into fatal fire

SPANISH LAKE — Arson investigators are investigating a fire Saturday night that resulted in a man's death.

St. Louis County Police said a man was found dead in an apartment in the 12400 block of Scenic Lake Drive in Spanish Lake. When police officers arrived at the location at 6:40 p.m., the apartment was fully engulfed in flames. The smoke was too heavy for them to enter.

Firefighters later found the body of an adult male in the rear of the apartment. The incident is being investigated by St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.