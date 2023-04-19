UPDATED with photo
ST. LOUIS — Investigators suspect an arsonist torched a St. Louis warehouse Tuesday night in the city's Bevo Mill neighborhood.
No one was injured in the blaze about 8 p.m. Tuesday at Custom Fabricating Company, in the 4500 block of Ridgewood Avenue.
Firefighters summoned the St. Louis bomb and arson investigators. Fire crews found "several unconnected points of origin," the St. Louis Fire Department said.
Battalion 3 reports: Fire extinguished. Fire investigators requesting @SLMPD for an intentionally set #fire. Investigators located several unconnected points of origin. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/yEQSpX160o— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) April 19, 2023