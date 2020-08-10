Arson unit investigating fatal fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burned building early Monday.

St. Louis police said the unidentified person was found dead about 2:40 a.m. at a residence in the 3500 block of Paris Avenue.

Firefighters said the two-story brick building had flames on both floors when crews arrived. They were told someone was trapped on the first floor. They searched the building, put out the fire and found the body.

The home is in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood, southwest of Fairground Park.

St. Louis police Officer Michelle Woodling said she didn't have any details about the body, including an approximate age of the victim or whether the person was a male or female. She referred a reporter to the medical examiner's office, but an official with that office was not immediately available.