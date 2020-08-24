As crime surges, St. Louis’ downtown seen as increasingly lawless

The video Waldrop posted is the latest reason Page has a sense things are less safe now.

“In prior years, there were occasional shots fired, not just in downtown but all over St. Louis,” Page said. “But in recent times, especially this summer, it appears random in nature, but I’m sure it is not. This is multiple people firing multiple weapons especially out of cars, then taking off, scattering. The lawlessness has increased dramatically in 2020 over 2019 and before.”

Businesses and residences have been hit by bullets, including a window at Lucas Lofts from an apparent shootout on a lot at 1101 Washington Avenue last weekend.

Pistor, the longtime downtown resident who also is chairman of the Downtown Neighborhood Association’s safety committee, said, “Crime is obviously real bad right now. A lot of it is caused by the pandemic and the unrest.”

He said the cruising and public drinking and traffic violations would bubble up from time to time and weren’t consistently addressed by the city. But when the pandemic hit, it “kind of magnified” the problems.