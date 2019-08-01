ST. ANN — A Florissant woman is facing a child endangerment charge after police say she was found unconscious in a 7-Eleven bathroom while her 5-year-old child was locked in a parked car outside.
Anastasia M. Trinidad, 24, of the 900 block of Campion Lane, was charged July 26 with one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Police found Trinidad on July 25 unconscious from a fentanyl overdose in the bathroom of a 7-Eleven in St. Ann, court documents say. She was given Narcan, an anti-overdose drug, to revive her, and she told police she had taken fentanyl, a potent opiate. Police then found Trinidad's 5-year-old child locked in a car parked outside, along with a straw containing suspected fentanyl inside the car.
St. Ann police could not be reached to provide additional information.
Trinidad's bail was set at $200,000, cash-only. A bail reduction hearing is set for Aug. 5 before St. Louis County Associate Circuit Judge Jason Dodson.
No lawyer was listed for Trinidad in court records.