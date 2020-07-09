As shootings soar, St. Louis' top public safety official says violence is 'in every portion' of city

Violent crime is increasing in many major cities, including Atlanta, where 31 people were shot over the holiday weekend, five fatally, compared with seven shootings and one killing over the same week in 2019. In Philadelphia, homicides were up 20% for the week ending July 5 over last year.

Experts say the spike may be explained by the storm of issues facing Americans in 2020: a viral pandemic that has killed more than 130,000 people, high unemployment and nationwide protests after the death of a Minnesota man in police custody, George Floyd.

In addition to the spike in violence in St. Louis, Edwards said the police department is down “in excess of 100 officers.”

“We absolutely need more officers,” he said.

Police on Wednesday didn’t have suspects in any of the shootings from the previous night. Here is a brief rundown of each: