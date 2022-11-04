As St. Louis jury deliberates, families mourn deaths of actress, mother, 8-year-old

ST. LOUIS — Barbara Manisco still gushes about her daughter.

Victoria Manisco, or "Tori," 26, as her loved ones called her, was adopted from China as a baby. In recent years, she'd blossomed into an actress who put hours of thought into her characters and months of work into her elaborate Halloween costumes. She was an artist, and a writer, and she had just signed with a talent agency.

Then, on Aug. 11, 2021, a man followed her home after she got off the bus. He said he intended to rob her at gunpoint. Instead, he pulled the trigger. Tori Manisco's brother found her body at their home in the 1100 block of Dover Place around 5:45 a.m.

Since then, Barbara Manisco has felt like the tragedy of the death sometimes eclipsed her daughter's life and the "wonderfulness" Tori Manisco didn't often acknowledge in herself.

"There is no explanation, no justice," she said.

After 15 months, Barbara Manisco was waiting for some kind of resolution on Friday.

A St. Louis jury spent roughly six hours deliberating first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against Prinshun McClain, accused in the death of Tori Manisco, Terri Bankhead, 27, a hardworking certified nursing assistant, and her 8-year-old daugher, Da'nilya Edwards.

Bankhead and Da'nilya were found just after 3 p.m. on Aug. 11, bound by zip ties, lying in a bloodied bed in an apartment miles away from Tori Manisco in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street.

Their family was waiting Friday, too — waiting to find out whether McClain would be held responsible for the death of an 8-year-old girl who had just gotten back from a trip to Disney World and the single mom who exuded peace.

"They were in their home minding their own business," Bankhead's sister, Morgan Bankhead, said.

Prosecutors argued McClain targeted the mom and daughter because he lived in his grandmother's apartment, which shared the first floor of the same home. They said his Google history showed searches for zip ties and the gun he'd use in both killings, and they said he'd texted a friend that evening: "I'm not going on the run with my gun. I have to duck off."

McClain, prosecutor Natalia Ogurkiewicz said, was the embodiment of "a nightmare shared by women."

"A strange man, that man, the defendant, who stalks women, preys on women and executes women for sport," she said.

But McClain's attorneys urged the jury to carefully consider the evidence, which included McClain's own testimony. He denied killing Terri Bankhead or Da'nilya, instead placing the blame on his brother. And his attorney, Lucas Cusak, argued there wasn't any DNA evidence that put McClain at the scene. In fact, he said, many items contained DNA from an "unknown contributor."

McClain did, however, admit to killing Tori Manisco. He said he was going around the city that day, planning on committing robberies when he saw her. He said he decided to follow her home to rob her, but instead, a "good Samaritan" appeared at the scene and threw something in his direction so he got distracted. He pulled the trigger, he said.

Defense attorneys agreed that he was guilty of murder, but not the first-degree count that would automatically put him in prison for the rest of his life.

"Hold the state to their burden," Cusak said. "Emotional impact does not make something true."

After closing arguments, as the hours ticked by, Tori Manisco's family and loved ones paced the courthouse floor and waited.

Her mom sat on a bench, recounting how her daughter found her niche in high school at Crossroads College Preparatory. She was called out for how hard she worked, operating on an ethos that no task in the production was too small.

In the months before her death, Tori Manisco had gotten more comfortable with herself. She was thriving at work. She had won roles in professional productions. She was sharing a home with her brother. And, finally, she was thinking about starting to date.

"It's made this all that more painful and hideous and unfair and wrong," Barbara Manisco said.

Just after 5 p.m., the jury came back with a note to the judge: They'd made decisions on two of the charges but couldn't reach a verdict on the other four.

It was getting late and they'd been there all day, so Judge Rex Burlison opted to call everyone back on Saturday to reach a final determination.

The families headed back home to wait.