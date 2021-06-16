As water deaths in June mount, divers pull latest victim from Meramec River

UPDATED at 4 p.m. Wednesday with recovery of body
A dive team and searchers using sonar equipment in the Meramec River Wednesday afternoon recovered the body of a man who apparently jumped into the water from a train bridge the day before.
The recovery comes as Missouri is facing one of the deadliest starts to June on rivers and lakes. Already this month, at least 10 people statewide drowned or died in boating crashes, and the month is only half over. Some Junes in recent years have seen fewer deaths over the entire month.
The latest drowning victim was found in the Meramec River in Sherman Park Beach in the 1500 block of St. Paul Road. The spot is in west St. Louis County, east of Eureka. The victim's name has not been released.
According to the patrol, the victim pulled from the river Wednesday would be at least the 11th person this month to die on a waterway statewide. Witnesses had told police before 6 p.m. Tuesday that a man was seen jumping from a train bridge into the water. The man went underwater and didn't resurface.
Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri Highway Patrol said searchers using sonar equipment located what they thought to be a body. By Wednesday afternoon, Wheetley was notified that the dive team had recovered the body.
The Highway Patrol handles boating crashes and investigates drownings in the state.
At least six of the victims were classified as swimmers who drowned. Those include 15-year-old Horace Grigsby of Collinsville who died on the Meramec River June 5 in Sullivan.
Wheetley said most of the drowning victims overestimated their swimming abilities and became fatigued from the river current.
"They tire out and are unable to get back to shore," he added.
The June deaths happened in eight counties. Half were in the patrol's Troop C, which includes the St. Louis area.
The boating crash deaths so far in June include a man who died Tuesday on the James River in Stone County after a boat capsized, and a man who died Saturday on the Meramec River when a boat hit a boulder near Fenton.
In addition, a man died after a boat swamped June 11 on Holland Lake in Ripley County, and an 8-year-old boy died June 5 at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County when he was struck by a propeller after getting out of a boat operated by his father.
Patrol officials did not immediately supply the number of deaths for last June, but in June 2019, there were two fatal boating crashes and eight drownings on state waters, according to patrol statistics.
In June 2018, there was one fatal boating crash and nine drownings. In June 2017, there were three fatal boating crashes and nine drownings. And in June 2016, there were two fatal boating crashes and nine drownings.
Don’t overestimate your swimming abilities when swimming in rivers. The river current is relentless and can cause you to tire quickly. Put safety first and always wear a life jacket. pic.twitter.com/3jqTgtcVLz— MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) June 16, 2021