As water deaths in June mount, divers pull latest victim from Meramec River

UPDATED at 4 p.m. Wednesday with recovery of body

A dive team and searchers using sonar equipment in the Meramec River Wednesday afternoon recovered the body of a man who apparently jumped into the water from a train bridge the day before.

The recovery comes as Missouri is facing one of the deadliest starts to June on rivers and lakes. Already this month, at least 10 people statewide drowned or died in boating crashes, and the month is only half over. Some Junes in recent years have seen fewer deaths over the entire month.

The latest drowning victim was found in the Meramec River in Sherman Park Beach in the 1500 block of St. Paul Road. The spot is in west St. Louis County, east of Eureka. The victim's name has not been released.

According to the patrol, the victim pulled from the river Wednesday would be at least the 11th person this month to die on a waterway statewide. Witnesses had told police before 6 p.m. Tuesday that a man was seen jumping from a train bridge into the water. The man went underwater and didn't resurface.

Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri Highway Patrol said searchers using sonar equipment located what they thought to be a body. By Wednesday afternoon, Wheetley was notified that the dive team had recovered the body.