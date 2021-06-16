As water deaths in June mount, divers search for most recent victim in Meramec River

Searchers using sonar equipment in the Meramec River may have discovered the body of a man who jumped into the water from a train bridge, the Missouri Highway Patrol said Wednesday morning.
The news comes as Missouri already is facing one of the deadliest starts to June on rivers and lakes. Already, at least 10 people have drowned or died in boating crashes in the first two weeks of June — more than an entire month of June in recent years.
The search along the Meramec River overnight Tuesday was in Sherman Park Beach in the 1500 block of St. Paul Road in west St. Louis County, east of Eureka. Divers expect to try to recover the body Wednesday.
Witnesses had told police before 6 p.m. Tuesday that a man was seen jumping from a train bridge into the water. The man went underwater and didn't resurface. His name has not been released.
On Wednesday morning, Cpl. Juston Wheetley said the body has not been recovered by a dive team. "They believe they may have it located with sonar and will attempt to recover (the body) today," Wheetley said.
The Highway Patrol, which handles boating crashes and investigates drownings in the state, said incidents that have killed people were in eight counties. Five of the 10 were in the patrol's Troop C, which includes the St. Louis area.
At least six of the 10 victims this June are classified as swimmers who drowned. Those include 15-year-old Horace Grigsby of Collinsville who drowned on the Meramec River June 5 in Sullivan.
Wheetley said most of the drowning victims overestimated their swimming abilities and became fatigued from the river current.
"They tire out and are unable to get back to shore," he added.
The boating crash deaths so far in June include a man who died Tuesday on the James River in Stone County after a boat capsized, and a man who died Saturday on the Meramec River when a boat hit a boulder near Fenton.
In addition, a man died after a boat swamped June 11 on Holland Lake in Ripley County, and an 8-year-old boy died June 5 at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County when he was struck by a propeller after getting out of a boat operated by his father.
The death toll for just the first half of June is higher than what the entire month of June has seen in recent years.
Last June, there were two fatal boating crashes and eight drownings on state waters, according to patrol statistics. In June 2019, there was one fatal boating crash and nine drownings. In June 2018, there were three fatal boating crashes and nine drownings. And in June 2017, there were two fatal boating crashes and nine drownings.
Don’t overestimate your swimming abilities when swimming in rivers. The river current is relentless and can cause you to tire quickly. Put safety first and always wear a life jacket. pic.twitter.com/3jqTgtcVLz— MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) June 16, 2021
