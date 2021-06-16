As water deaths in June mount, divers search for most recent victim in Meramec River

Searchers using sonar equipment in the Meramec River may have discovered the body of a man who jumped into the water from a train bridge, the Missouri Highway Patrol said Wednesday morning.

The news comes as Missouri already is facing one of the deadliest starts to June on rivers and lakes. Already, at least 10 people have drowned or died in boating crashes in the first two weeks of June — more than an entire month of June in recent years.

The search along the Meramec River overnight Tuesday was in Sherman Park Beach in the 1500 block of St. Paul Road in west St. Louis County, east of Eureka. Divers expect to try to recover the body Wednesday.

Witnesses had told police before 6 p.m. Tuesday that a man was seen jumping from a train bridge into the water. The man went underwater and didn't resurface. His name has not been released.

On Wednesday morning, Cpl. Juston Wheetley said the body has not been recovered by a dive team. "They believe they may have it located with sonar and will attempt to recover (the body) today," Wheetley said.

The Highway Patrol, which handles boating crashes and investigates drownings in the state, said incidents that have killed people were in eight counties. Five of the 10 were in the patrol's Troop C, which includes the St. Louis area.