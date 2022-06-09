Asphalt tank catches fire, generator explodes near Lambert International airport

HAZELWOOD — A 100,000 gallon asphalt tank exploded Thursday morning just before 11 a.m. north of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, according to the authorities.

Hazelwood Fire Department Chief Dave Herman said no one was injured by the fire at Spirit Asphalt Inc., at 115 James S. McDonnell Blvd.

"The plume of smoke was so high that you could see it from Maryland Heights," Herman said. "There was a lot of fire and a lot of smoke in a tank that was near other tanks. So we had to be concerned not just putting out the fire but containing those exposures as well."

He confirmed the tanks next to the on that caught fire did not necessarily contain asphalt but did contain other products that they use to make the asphalt. Crews worked to cool those tanks down in temperature to mitigate risk of additional explosions or fire.

Several agencies responded, including Hazelwood Fire Department, Robertson Fire Protection District, Berkeley Fire Department, Florissant Valley Fire Protection District and Ferguson Fire Department.

The Hazelwood Fire Department confirmed all of its units responded to the fire.

An airport spokesman said the fire was not on airport property.

Spirit Asphalt Inc. did not immediately comment on the incident.

Herman said they contacted the St. Louis County hazmat team as well as the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to ensure there were no chemical issues caused by the fire.

"We were fortunate we were able to contain it to one tank, and that we had good access to get there," Herman said. "Had other tanks exploded or caught fire, this would have been significantly more devastating."

