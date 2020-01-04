Assailants fatally shoot man in downtown St. Louis, push his body from pickup and flee in truck

Updated at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with additional details from police.

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Friday night while riding in a pickup truck on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis, police said.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times near the intersection with 16th Street around 9:30 p.m while in a white pickup. He was then pushed from the truck and the assailants then fled in the vehicle.

The body lay in the street Friday night outside the Sliced Pint restaurant as police closed the road to traffic.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

The pickup was later recovered by police.

The killing was at least the seventh homicide in St. Louis in the first three days of 2020. An eighth death was initially described as a homicide by police but detectives are still working to confirm the circumstances around that Thursday shooting.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-7477.