Assault case against former Ladue police officer dismissed through 'restorative justice' program

LADUE — St. Louis County prosecutors have agreed to dismiss an assault case against a former Ladue police officer who shot a woman in the back last year outside a Schnucks store in Ladue.
The dismissal of a second-degree assault charge against former Officer Julia Crews is part of a voluntary "restorative justice" mediation program in which Crews and the woman, Ashley N. Hall, took part. Authorities said Crews and Hall spoke to each other via videoconference Nov. 5 to resolve the case.
“This was a unique opportunity where the defendant immediately realized she had made a terrible mistake in shooting the victim, and both the defendant and victim reached places where they could see a resolution for this incident outside of the criminal justice process,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement.
Crews' lawyer Travis Noble said Bell approached him months ago about the program to resolve the case outside of court. Noble said Crews' case was a "perfect" fit for the program.
"Because this is a case where I don't believe Julia committed a crime," Noble said. "She was sincerely sorry for shooting the woman because it was a mistake. She thought she was Tasing her and accidentally grabbed a her gun instead of the Taser and shot her. And so it was an accident, which is what I've maintained all along. And she was genuinely remorseful."
The program was mediated by Seema Gajwani, chief of the restorative justice program at the city attorney general's office in Washington D.C.
Hall didn't want to participate in a trial for Crews and asked Bell's office to drop the case, Bell's office said.
Crews shot and wounded Hall, a suspected shoplifter, on April 23, 2019, in the parking lot of the Schnucks store at the Ladue Crossing Plaza, 8867 Ladue Road. Hall was one of two women accused by the store of pushing at least one grocery cart of stolen steaks and seafood past a self-checkout area. Police have said Hall hit a Schnucks grocery worker “in the face with a bag of stolen merchandise.”
Authorities said Crews shouted her intent to deploy her Taser but then shot Hall with her gun instead as Hall ran in the parking lot.
At the time Bell's office charged Crews in 2019, he said her actions were "reckless" and that her safety was "never in question."
Crews resigned days after being charged. Noble said he doesn't know whether Crews plans to return to law enforcement but said she is working. He declined to say where.
"My initial statements to the press initially were I didn't think it should have been (charged) I can understand where the state was coming from," Noble said. "You know, I think after reflection on the case, and speaking with the victim and things like that, they came to the right decision. I have to give Wesley Bell credit that their office took extraordinary steps to have this thing resolved amicably for everyone, especially Julia."
Last year, the city of Ladue agreed to pay $2 million to settle a federal lawsuit Hall filed against Crews and the city. Her lawyer could not be reached Monday.