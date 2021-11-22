Assault case against former Ladue police officer dismissed through 'restorative justice' program

LADUE — St. Louis County prosecutors have agreed to dismiss an assault case against a former Ladue police officer who shot a woman in the back last year outside a Schnucks store in Ladue.

The dismissal of a second-degree assault charge against former Officer Julia Crews is part of a voluntary "restorative justice" mediation program in which Crews and the woman, Ashley N. Hall, took part. Authorities said Crews and Hall spoke to each other via videoconference Nov. 5 to resolve the case.

“This was a unique opportunity where the defendant immediately realized she had made a terrible mistake in shooting the victim, and both the defendant and victim reached places where they could see a resolution for this incident outside of the criminal justice process,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement.

Crews' lawyer Travis Noble said Bell approached him months ago about the program to resolve the case outside of court. Noble said Crews' case was a "perfect" fit for the program.