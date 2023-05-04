ST. LOUIS COUNTY— An assistant circuit attorney in St. Louis was killed Wednesday in a fiery car crash on Interstate 270 in south St. Louis County, authorities said.

The victim, James K. Heitman, died after the 5:15 p.m. crash on I-270, just south of Highway 21.

The city’s chief judge sent an email hours later to her colleagues alerting them of Heitman’s death. Heitman was pronounced dead an hour after the crash at Mercy Hospital South.

Heitman, 32, lived in the Sappington area of St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Four vehicles were involved. Three of the vehicles were at a standstill, and a fourth vehicle, which Heitman was driving, struck the rear of one of the vehicles, starting a chain reaction, said Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Logan Bolton

According to a crash report, three of the vehicles were in a row in third lane traveling south on I-270. The first vehicle slowed down for incoming traffic, causing the other two vehicles to slow down.

Heitman was driving in the lane next to the vehicles, but switched to the third lane and “failed to observe stopped traffic ahead,” crashing into the back of one of the three vehicles in the third lane, according to the crash report.

Three of the vehicles, including Heitman’s, caught fire, the patrol said.

One driver, a 61-year-old woman from Hillsboro, suffered minor injuries. Two drivers were uninjured.

St. Louis County Police and Kirkwood Police also responded to the scene.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this report.