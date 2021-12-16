Assistant Madison County state's attorney appointed associate judge

EDWARDSVILLE — Assistant Madison County State's Attorney Andrew K. Carruthers was appointed associate circuit judge, officials said Thursday.

Carruthers, 42, of Edwardsville, will replace Associate Judge Clarence W. Harrison II in the Third Circuit, which includes Madison and Bond counties, officials said.

Carruthers has led the Madison County State's Attorney's Office's civil division since January and previously worked in private practice for 14 years, according to a press release from Chief Judge William Mudge.

State's Attorney Thomas Haine praised the appointment of Carruthers, saying he's done "great work" as head of the civil division for the past year.

"Andy is qualified, of course, but more importantly he has integrity and a passion for the rule of law," Haine said.

Carruthers earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois-Springfield and a law degree from Southern Illinois University's School of Law.

